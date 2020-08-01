Germany suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong

Berlin [Germany], Aug 1 (ANI): Germany has decided to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, Foreign Minister, Heiko Mass, said on Friday (local time) after the erstwhile British colony decided to postpone legislative council elections.

"The decision by the Hong Kong Government to disqualify 12 opposition candidates and to postpone the elections to the Legislative Council represents a further infringement of the rights of Hong Kong's citizens," Mass said.

Foreign Minister said this move comes after the detention of four activists by the newly established National Security Department, which "fills us with concern."

"In view of these latest developments, we have decided to suspend our extradition agreement with Hong Kong," he said.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Friday that the Legislative Council elections scheduled for September 6 will be postponed over the COVID-19 threat.

"We have repeatedly made clear our expectation that China abide by its obligations under international law. This includes ensuring the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Basic Law of Hong Kong. In particular, it includes the right to free and fair elections, which the people of Hong Kong must enjoy," said Mass.

The developments come in the wake of imposition of draconian national security law in Hong Kong, aimed at crushing dissent in the erstwhile British colony which saw massive pro-democracy protests last year. (ANI)

