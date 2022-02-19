Germany urges citizens to leave Ukraine: Foreign Ministry

Berlin [Germany], February 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The German Foreign Ministry on Saturday advised German citizens to leave Ukraine and warned against traveling there.

"There's a warning against travel to Ukraine. German citizens are urged to leave the country now," the travel advice page on the ministry's website said, citing a possibility of a "military confrontation."

Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa is suspending all flights to and from Kiev.



"All flights from Monday, February 21, through February 28, for the time being, are affected," the company's website said.

Later on Saturday, the Austrian Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to immediately leave Ukraine, except for those in the western regions of Lviv, Transcarpathia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi.

"This is to urgently warn against all travels to Ukraine, with the exception of the western areas mentioned, due to the unpredictable security situation. Except for these western areas, it is strongly advised to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial flights or land routes," the ministry said in a statement.

Many governments urged their countrymen to leave Ukraine and warned against traveling there over growing tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, spurred by Western media reports of an imminent Russian "invasion." Russia, on its part, has rejected all the accusations and viewed the "hysteria" around Ukraine as a way to cover up Kiev's sabotage of the Minsk agreements. (ANI/Sputnik)

