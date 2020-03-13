Germany's coronavirus deaths reach 5

Berlin [Germany], Mar 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached five in Germany on Thursday (local time), as a resident of Bavaria passed away, local health authorities reported.

"Per the data from the Wurzburg University Hospital, we are talking about an 80-year-old patient with a previous disease, who required constant care," a representative from the regional health ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a 67-year-old male passed away in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg. The rest of Germany's fatalities occurred in the North Rhine-Westphalia.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday that the country has registered its first COVID-19 related death.

"Tonight, we learned about the first death caused by the coronavirus. An elderly man, who was ill, passed away," Solberg said in an interview to the NRK broadcaster.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday, Germany has more than 2,000 coronavirus cases on its soil, while Norway has 702. (Sputnik/ANI)

