Germany's COVID-19 caseload tops 929,133

Berlin [Germany], November 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany reported 10,864 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 929,133, said the federal government agency for disease control and prevention on Monday.



Meanwhile, 90 more deaths were reported, taking the national death toll to 14,112, the Robert Koch Institute said.

Germany entered a partial lockdown in November in reaction to the second COVID-19 wave and rising infection numbers.

"If we stand together worldwide, we can control and overcome the virus and its consequences. This is also worth more effort," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday in a pre-recorded video message released at an online summit of the Group of 20 major economies. (ANI/Xinhua)

