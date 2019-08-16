Representative image
Representative image

Gibraltar releases seized Iranian tanker, despite US detention request

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 01:33 IST

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Gibraltar authorities on Thursday (local time) released an Iranian oil tanker which they had detained six weeks ago.
This comes hours after the United States requested Gibraltor authorities to seize the ship, reported New York Times.
Grace 1, Iran's oil tanker, was seized off the shore of Gibraltar, a semiautonomous British territory, by British Royal Marines last month. The British alleged that Iran breached sanctions by exporting crude oil to Syria, reported Al Jazeera.
Twenty four Indian crew members were also onboard Grace 1. In retaliation, Tehran quickly seized the British-flagged tanker, Steno Impero, in the Strait of Hormuz.
However, there is no official confirmation whether Iran will also release the Steno Impero. All 24 crew members have also been released, confirmed Indian Government.
The Gibraltar government, early in the morning, said that the United States had applied to seize Grace 1.
A court in Gibraltar ruled last month that detained Iranian vessel can be held for an additional 30 days, the period which ended on Sunday. The next hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning.
However, when the hearing started, Gibraltar official revealed about the US' request. The hearing was adjourned until later the day.
"The U.S. Department of Justice has applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered," the Gibraltar government said in a brief statement.
However, the tanker was released anyway.
Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who himself is facing sanctions from the US, termed Washington's request as a "piracy attempt". "The U.S. attempted to abuse the legal system to steal our property on the high seas," he wrote on Twitter.
Iranian officials had accused United Kingdom of seizing the vessel on the behalf of the US.
Iran and the US are at the loggerhead since US President Donald Trump in 2018 decided to withdraw from the 2015 Nuclear deal. Trump has accused Iran of not following the terms of the deal. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 23:30 IST

Nepalese President condoles loss of lives due to floods in India

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday condoled the loss of lives and property due to torrential rains and floods in various parts of India in the past few days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 22:48 IST

My friend Bibi, your wishes have touched all Indians: PM Modi to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's greetings to Indians on Independence Day highlighting the "genuine friendship" between the two countries drew an equally warm and cordial response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted on Thursday saying that his wis

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:54 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violation along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over the alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:46 IST

Indian High Commission in UK celebrates Independence Day

London [UK], Aug 15 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom marked the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day with great pomp and show on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:36 IST

All 24 Indian crew members aboard seized Iranian ship released

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): All 24 Indian crew members on board the seized Iranian ship 'Grace 1' have been released by Gibraltar authorities and are free to return to India, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:33 IST

Beijing accuses US of engaging in 'anti-China criminal...

Beijing [China], Aug 15 (ANI): China on Thursday accused the United States of engaging in 'anti-China criminal activities' in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region that has witnessed ten consecutive weeks of anti-government protests.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 19:58 IST

Activist appeals to global community, UN to support Baloch...

Vancouver [Canada], August 15 (ANI): Naela Quadri, the President of the World Baloch Women's Forum, has urged the United Nations and the International community to support the Baloch people in their struggle for independence from Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:20 IST

Bhutanese PM greets Indians on Independence Day, calls PM Modi...

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 15 (ANI): Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Thursday extended his greetings to the people of India on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, saying that he sees a new chapter of friendship unfolding between the two neighboring countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 16:41 IST

Namaste! Netanyahu greets PM Modi, Indians on Independence Day

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 15 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day describing the relation between the two countries as one of genuine friendship.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:49 IST

Indian High Commission in Pak organises cycling ride to mark 73rd I-Day

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): On India's 73rd Independence Day, the High Commission in Pakistan organised a cycling ride for 73 kilometers to celebrate the occasion with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:18 IST

Nepal wishes 'peace and prosperity' to India on I-Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday extended his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:13 IST

Nepal's veteran Journalist Madan Mani Dixit passes away at 96

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepal's veteran Litterateur and Journalist, Madan Mani Dixit, who once won the prestigious Madan Puraskar Winner of Nepal, passed away here on early Thursday at the age of 96.

Read More
iocl