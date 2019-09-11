Gilgit-Baltistan activist Senge H Sering
Gilgit-Baltistan activist Senge H Sering

Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of India, says activist H Sering

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:37 IST

Geneva [Switzerland] Sept 11 (ANI): In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan activist Senge H Sering on Wednesday called the occupied northern region a "part of India."
"Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of India. Members of the United Nations need to realise that Pakistan has become a big stumble block for last 70 years," said Sering at the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Sering accused Pakistan of changing the demography of the region in the years following the abolishing of the State Subject Rule in 1984.
"You will be surprised that while Pakistan is trying to be the attorney of Kashmiri people, it has changed the demography in a huge manner," he said.
Gilgit-Baltistan is currently a part of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. It borders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the west, and Jammu and Kashmir to the south. Currently, the region is neither a province nor a state and has a semi-provincial status.
"What India has done in Ladakh by giving them autonomy rights, giving them their own union territory is something that we could look towards and hope that one day Gilgit-Baltistan will be able to have that kind of development and political model that India provides to Ladakh," added Sering. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:20 IST

Geneva: Activist lambasts Pak for atrocities in Balochistan

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 11 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan is peddling its false narrative on the Kashmir issue, political activists from Balochistan have lambasted the country for the killings and enforced disappearances of the activists and minorities in the province.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:19 IST

Article 370 became a veto over ethnic, religious groups in J-K: Sering

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 11 (ANI): Pakistan is making a hue and cry over India's decision to repeal Article 370 but has no locus standi in the matter, says Senge H. Sering, Director, Institute of Gilgit Baltistan Studies, Washington DC.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:01 IST

US schools introduce new techniques to teach 9/11 history

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Schools across the United States have introduced new techniques to teach the history of September 11 when America witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent history.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:05 IST

Study says 9/11 'glowing tribute' bamboozles, kills 160,000 birds

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 11 (ANI): Two soaring beams of light are put out every year over Lower Manhattan on 9/11 in a tribute to those killed 18 years ago in one of the deadliest attacks on the American soil. However, researchers have said that those beams of light can lure birds to veer off their

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:29 IST

New law requires NY schools to observe a moment of silence for 9/11

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 11 (ANI): A new law has mandated schools across the New York City to observe a brief moment of silence each year to mark the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:56 IST

India backs UN's call for direct talks between Afghan govt, Taliban

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 11 (ANI): Backing the United Nations' call for direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban especially ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in war-torn country, India on Tuesday (local time) asserted that the process of peace and reconciliation cannot g

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:51 IST

Justin Trudeau to kick off campaign for federal election

Ottawa [Canada], Sept 11 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will officially begin his federal election campaign on Wednesday morning (Local time) seeking reelection, CBC News reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:08 IST

After 'Solidarity Hour' turned out to be damp squib, Pak PM...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 11 (ANI): After his so-called 'Solidarity Hour' for Kashmiris turned out to be a damp squib, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that he will organise a "big jalsa" in Muzaffarabad, the capital of POK.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:52 IST

Geneva: Activists tear into Pak for atrocities against Baloch,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): Baloch political activists and human rights defenders have lambasted on Pakistan for atrocities against Baloch people at the same time when the cash-strapped nation is crying foul over Kashmir at the 42nd United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:43 IST

Billboards across Geneva calls for attention to Pak's cultural...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): In a number of billboards posted across the Swiss city of Geneva, the Pashtun people are urging the United Nations to take action against Pakistan to stop the extermination of their people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:24 IST

Pak's outcry over Kashmir is hypocrisy, says Baloch activist

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): Islamabad's outcry over Kashmir reeks of hypocrisy, said a Baloch activist, adding that Pakistani establishment is trying to hide their atrocities in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:54 IST

UK to extend work visas for foreign students by 2 yrs

London [UK], Sep 11 (ANI): Authorities here have planned to extend the work visas for foreign students studying in British universities by two years.

Read More
iocl