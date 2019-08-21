Giuseppe Conte resigns as Italian PM, attacks Salvini as 'irresponsible' over coalition row

Rome [Italy], Aug 21 (ANI): Giuseppe Conte has resigned as Italian prime minister, effectively averting a no-confidence vote tabled by the far-right League party's leader Matteo Salvini and deepening the country's political crisis after months of government row.

In an hour-long speech at the Italian Senate on Tuesday afternoon (local time), Conte launched a scathing attack on Salvini, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, who is thought to be vying for his job, CNN reported.

Earlier this month, Salvini had pushed for new elections, saying that the government coalition between the anti-immigrant League party and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement no longer holds a majority in the Italian parliament.

Conte was quoted as saying that Salvini's demand for fresh elections -- within a span of 18 months after the last ones were held -- was "irresponsible" and accused him of putting the national interest at risk in order to advance his own personal interests.

"With a political crisis in mid-August, elections will probably be held in autumn and then this would mean a provisional government and will make us weak with our EU partners," Conte said.

Conte also slammed Salvini, who was sitting next to him throughout his speech, for what he described as a lack of statesmanship, and said his decision could bring about institutional and financial uncertainty.

"Asking citizens to vote every year is irresponsible," Conte added.

Conte submitted his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who will be holding "consultations," or, official meetings, with the speakers of the Senate and the representatives of all the other political parties on Wednesday over Conte's resignation.

Meanwhile, Salvini immediately started after Conte finished his speech in the Senate, saying that he would "do what I did all over again," adding: "I am a free man. I am not afraid of the judgment of Italians."

He then stated that he wanted to offer Italians a "future of growth and prosperity."

In addition, Salvini also defended his policies on Europe and immigration, which caused the coalition to fall apart.

"Are we or are we not a sovereign country, free to protect its borders, its beaches!" he said.

Conte became prime minister in June 2018 after the League and Five Star Movement reached a coalition agreement.

The two populist, euroskeptic parties secured the most votes in the March 2018 election, but the coalition fell apart this month over disagreements on key policies.

Those disputes reached fever pitch this week, as the two parties engaged in a bitter political standoff over a migrant ship that has been stranded off the Italian coast for 19 days. (ANI)

