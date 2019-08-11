Representative image
Representative image

Glasgow could host 2020 UN climate change summit

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 06:30 IST

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): The city of Glasgow has been chosen by the British government to host a major UN climate change summit next year if the country's bid is successful.
The UK is bidding to secure the presidency and host the COP26 summit in partnership with Italy for over two weeks at the end of 2020. The meeting will be hosted at Glasgow's Scottish Events Campus (SEC), boosting Scottish business and driving investment in the region.
"Five years on from the Paris Agreement, the COP26 Climate Change Conference is the first major test of the international community's commitment to scale-up efforts to reduce emissions over time. It will shine a spotlight on the action taken since 2015 to keep climate change within manageable levels, and drive future action," a statement by the UK government said on Friday.
The SEC is located just outside Glasgow on the banks of the River Clyde. It will host 30,000 delegates from around the world, including climate experts, business leaders and citizens from across the UK.
"As one of the UK's most sustainable cities, with a record for hosting high-profile international events, Glasgow is the right choice to showcase the UK's commitment to the environment," said Claire Perry, who was recently named Britain's nominated President for COP26 summit.
"The UK is a world leader in emissions reduction, having cut our emissions by over 40 per cent since 1990 - faster than any other G20 country since 2000. And we recently committed to go further, by legislating to reduce our net emissions to zero by 2050," she said.
"In 2020, world leaders will come together to discuss how to protect our planet and set the direction for the years to come. Where better to do so than Glasgow, at the state of the art Scottish Events Campus," Claire stressed.
If the bid is successful, the COP26 meet will be the largest summit the UK has ever hosted with up to 200 world leaders expected to attend, the statement said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:14 IST

4 Palestinians shot dead in Gaza Strip

Gaza City [Palestine], Aug 11 (ANI): Israeli troops on Saturday gunned down four Palestinian nationals near a security fence with the strife-torn Gaza Strip.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 06:16 IST

Yemen conflict: Saudi Arabia invites govt, other parties for...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Aug 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Saudi Arabia on Saturday invited the Yemeni government and all parties involved in the conflict in Aden to hold emergency peace negotiations in a bid to strike a deal to end the four-year-old civil war in the neighbouring country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 06:14 IST

Russia testing site blast: 5 dead, rise in radiation level led...

Moscow [Russia], Aug 11 (ANI): At least five persons, employees at Rosatom, Russia's nuclear energy company, were killed in an explosion at a military test site in northern Russia, the state-run firm said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 05:43 IST

Jeffrey Epstein dies in 'apparent suicide' in New York jail

New York [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Jailed multi-millionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has died in "an apparent suicide" at a prison in New York, according to two law enforcement sources on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 05:42 IST

5.2 magnitude quake rattles Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 11 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of southern Sumatra region in Indonesia on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 05:41 IST

China 'badly' wants to make deal with US, says Trump

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday took a swipe at China saying it wants to "badly" chalk out an agreement with his country in order to end the escalating trade friction between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 04:26 IST

Kim Jong-un oversees launch of 'new weapon': State media

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 11 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test-firing of a 'new weapon' in the launch of the two projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday, the country's state media said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 03:16 IST

Jaishankar to visit China today, to co-chair 2nd HLM meet amid tensions

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar S Jaishankar will leave for a three-day visit to China beginning Sunday to co-chair the second meeting of the India-China High-Level Mechanism (HLM) on cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:53 IST

Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims hail the facilities provided by India, China

Darchen [Tibet], Aug 10 (ANI): The 13th batch of Pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar yatra lauded the efforts made by India and China for providing basic facilities during the tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:44 IST

Pak doctors with MS, MD degrees face mass sacking in Saudi Arabia

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): In a worrying development for Pakistani doctors, Saudi Arabia and some other Arab countries, including the UAE and Qatar, have rejected the MS/MD postgraduate degree programme of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:12 IST

Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, TV in prison

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif continues to have an air conditioner and television among other facilities in his prison cell, as recommended by his medical board, the provincial government of Punjab said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:35 IST

Better accommodation facilities for Kailash Mansarovar yatris,...

Darchen [Tibet], Aug 10 (ANI): The Chinese government has built reception centres for the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to provide them with basic amenities.

Read More
iocl