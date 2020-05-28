Global coronavirus count tops 5.4 million with over 343,000 deaths

Geneva [Switzerland], May 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide has increased by nearly 100,000 over the past 24 hours to surpass 5.4 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

According to the WHO, the global case tally currently stands at 5,404,512 -- a rise by 99,780 over the past day.

The death count worldwide amounts to 343,514 -- an increase by 1,486.

Most cases of infection are recorded in the Americas -- 2,454,452, with 143,739 deaths. (Sputnik/ANI)