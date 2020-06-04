Global COVID-19 tally tops 6.2 million, death toll surpasses 379,000: WHO

Geneva [Switzerland], June 4 (ANI): With more than 93,000 coronavirus cases reported globally over the past 24 hours, the worldwide count of the novel coronavirus reached over 6.2 million cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report.

The global case tally stands at 6,287,771, and the death toll has reached 379,941.

Most cases of infection are recorded in the United States - 2,949,455, with 165,311 deaths.

Meanwhile, WHO on Wednesday resumed the trial of hydroxychloroquine after a temporary halt of research over safety concerns.

"Based on available data, the COVID-19 Solidarity Trial Data Safety and Monitoring Committee recommended there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol. The Executive Group endorsed the continuation of all arms of the trial, including the use of hydroxychloroquine," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)