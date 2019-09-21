Great possibility for JCPOA ministerial meet on sidelines of UNGA: Iranian envoy

Vienna [Austria], Sept 21 (ANI/Sputnik): There is a great possibility for a ministerial meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharib Abadi has said.

"Our minister (Javad Zarif) just left for New York. The ministers for foreign affairs are there and there is a great possibility to have a meeting, so let's wait and see what would happen in New York," Kazem Gharib Abadi was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

On September 14, it was reported that Germany, the UK and France along with the European Union has expressed concern over Iran action to reduce compliance with 2015 nuclear deal and urged Tehran to "refrain" from any further steps that are inconsistent with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the High Representative express their deep concern over Iran's announcements and actions in contradiction with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] has confirmed in its extraordinary report of September, 8 that advanced centrifuges have been installed or are being installed in Natanz. France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the High Representative are deeply concerned by these activities," Sputnik had quoted the joint statement.

"They continue to support the JCPOA and strongly urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPOA and to refrain from any further steps. They call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters, including safeguards issues," the statement read.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015. In the deal, the United States, Germany, Britain, China, Russia and France along with the EU decided to lifts sanctions against Iran in return of Tehran dismantling its nuclear program.

Iran, which is at the loggerhead with the west after US President Donald Trump announced to withdraw from the deal, had announced that it has started using more advanced centrifuges that could accelerate the development of an atomic weapon.

The action by Tehran was seen as the latest attempt to pressure European powers to salvage the deal.

The tension between the US and Iran has increased further following a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. (ANI/Sputnik)

