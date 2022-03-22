Greek Foreign Minister to start India visit today

Athens [Greece], March 22 (ANI): Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to start his India visit on Tuesday during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

The visit is taking place after Jaishankar's visit to Athens on June 26, 2021.

The Greece Foreign Ministry said that talks between Dendias and Jaishankar are expected to cover issues such as the two countries' shared commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and to the International Law of the Sea.



The two ministers are also likely to discuss developments in Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, the Eastern Mediterranean and other issues of international interest.

During his stay in New Delhi, the Greek Foreign Minister will call on the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu.

Dendias will also give a talk at the Chair of Greek Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). (ANI)

