"Grief is the price we pay for love": Prince William in heartfelt note to "Grannie" Queen Elizabeth

London [UK], September 10 (ANI): William, the Prince of Wales, on Saturday wrote a heartfelt message over the demise of his "Grannie", the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Recalling the cherished memories with his grannie, Prince William expressed gratitude towards the Queen's wisdom and reassurance. Prince also reminisced his grannie's fond memories while thanking her for 20 years of guidance and support to the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

"While I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had 20 years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives. She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life."

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother," he added.

He termed the passing away of the Queen as an unreal day for him. "I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," the Prince of Wales tweeted.

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can."

Prince William also admired the Queen for her life-long devotion and service to the nation. "I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all."

After King Charles III took the throne as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away, a second Proclamation following the principal proclamation was read in the City of London, at the Royal Exchange.

The second proclamation has been made at the Royal Exchange in London as thousands gathered to witness history in the making. State trumpeters sounded a fanfare, as crowds fell into silence to hear the announcement.

As is convention further Proclamations will be read in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at 1200 hours the following day on Sunday, September 11. In recognition of the new Sovereign, flags are flown at full mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James's Palace until one hour after the Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, after which flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

King Charles III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday. King Charles Philip Arthur George paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of the "great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty."

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world," King said soon after being proclaimed Britain's new monarch at the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London.

Dressed in a formal black tuxedo, Charles, 73, has been proclaimed the new King of England. With the new development, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be England's Queen consort.

On Friday, Charles, the longest heir to the throne, and Camilla arrived at Buckingham Palace in London and met mourners, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Buckingham Palace was swarmed with waves of mourners held back by barriers as Charles met the crowds.

The royal dignitary received a warm reception as he passed the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace. Charles was offered bouquets of flowers and even a kiss on the cheek as he shook hands with those who had gathered to see him arrive.

He was by his mother's side at her beloved Scottish Highlands home as her health deteriorated, and returned to the capital to hold his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Born on November 14, 1948, he was the first child of Elizabeth and Philip, then the princess and prince. At the age of 19, he formally became the Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969.

He married Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, and became the first royal heir since 1660 to marry an English woman. In August 1996, Diana and Charles went their separate ways and got legally divorced.

After Diana's demise in a car accident, Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005. Soon, the couple got the royal title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. (ANI)