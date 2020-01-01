Gunmen abduct 8 crew members from Greek oil tanker in Cameroon port

Athens [Greece], Jan 1 (ANI): Armed men attacked a Greek oil tanker anchored two nautical miles (3.7 km) off Limboh port in Cameroon and abducted eight crewmen, including the vessel's Greek captain on Tuesday, informed the Greek Shipping Ministry.

Cameroon's elite force, the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), and the Cameroon Navy are conducting the rescue operation, according to security officials quoted by Xinhua.

The tanker was anchored off the Limbe port in southwestern Cameroon when it was attacked. Eight crew members were abducted, and a Greek mechanic was injured and is now "out of danger" after "intensive medical care.

The gunmen were "probably" pirates known to be operating in the Gulf of Guinea. It is unclear if the ransom has been demanded by the kidnappers, the sources added.

The vessel "Happy Lady" had 28 crew members on board. The abducted include five Greek nationals including the captain, two from the Philippines, and a Ukrainian.

The vessel's manager, European Product Carriers Ltd, confirmed in a statement that the vessel and remaining crew were safe, reported Euro News. (ANI)

