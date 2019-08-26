Had no plans to meet Iran FM at G7 Summit: Trump

Biarritz [France], Aug 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he had no plans to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif at the G7 Summit as it would have been "too soon" for him.

Zarif had on Sunday made a surprising entry at the Summit here on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, reported Sputnik.

"I think it is too soon to me, I did not want to meet. I said that I did not want to meet right now, but there is truly gonna be time to meet with Iran," Trump said.

Ths US President said he knew that Zarif would come to the Summit.

"I mean, I knew, he was coming in, and I respected the fact that he was coming in. He met with Macron, and Iranians have got a very difficult situation there," Trump added.

Iran and the US are at loggerheads since Trump in 2018 decided to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal. He has accused Iran of not following the terms under the deal. (ANI)