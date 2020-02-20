Hanau Shooting: Five persons of Turkish origin among killed

Hanau [Germany], Feb 20 (Sputnik/ANI): Five persons of Turkish origin were among those killed in the shooting in the German town of Hanau, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the German Bild newspaper reported that Kurdish people were among the victims of the terrorist attack.

Earlier on Thursday, German media reported that the suspected gunman could have right-wing extremist views, according to a confession letter found at his home during police searches.

Late on Wednesday, the gunman opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau, not far from the major German city of Frankfurt. According to the initial police report, the attacks left eight people dead and five others critically injured. A later statement indicated that the death toll had risen to 11. (Sputnik/ANI)

