Has China managed to hide the real source of COVID-19: Tsering Passang questions International Community

London [UK], January 11 (ANI): Founder of Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities (GATPM), Tsering Passang questioned the international community if it has failed to get to the bottom of the real source of COVID-19 or has China successfully managed to cover it up.

GATPM is a Non-Profit Organization for human rights, freedom, equality and democracy. It campaigns for the Tibetans and persecuted minorities for their fundamental rights.



Taking to Twitter, Tsering Passang said that the brutal regime of China, the Chinese Communist Party has successfully managed to hide the real source of COVID-19.

He further added that it is been two years and 5.5 million deaths so far and still Beijing stonewalls on virus origins.

Prior to this, Tsering Passang was a Director of the Tibet Foundation. (ANI)

