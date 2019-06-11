Hearing underway for Nirav Modi's bail plea in UK

London [UK], Jun 11 (ANI): The UK High Court on Tuesday began hearing the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who was arrested on March 19 in connection with the USD two-billion Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Clare Montgomery, who is representing Modi in the case, submitted before the Royal Court of Justice here that if Nirav was granted bail, he would be willing to be tagged through an electronic device so that his movements could be tracked.

"He moved here to raise capital, to explore where in the world he needed to be immigration wise. If he is given bail, he is willing to be tagged through an electronic device, have a phone that can be tracked," Montgomery said.

"Since he has an extradition case starting, there is no way he will run away. His daughter and son will be moving here, they are starting university," she added

Modi's bail plea has been rejected thrice already in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Modi was arrested by Scotland Yard in connection with the PNB loan default case on March 19 this year.

India is seeking the diamond merchant's extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing economic offences like fraud and money laundering.

He has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London. (ANI)

