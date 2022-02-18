Held 'productive' meeting with Poland Defence Minister, says US Defence Secretary amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Warsaw [Poland], February 18 (ANI): US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin on Friday said he held a productive meeting with Poland Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak "over Russia's military activities around Ukraine".

He also said the United States looks forward to increasing our interoperability through Poland's acquisition of M1A2 Abrams tanks.

"I had a very productive meeting today with Polish Defense Minister @mblaszczak on Russia's military activities around Ukraine. We look forward to increasing our interoperability through Poland's acquisition of M1A2 Abrams tanks, which will enhance NATO's deterrence efforts," Austin said in a tweet.

"The US has a deep appreciation for our Alliance and our shared values, and I'm especially thankful for their gracious hosting of US forces," he added.

Russia's recent build-up of around 150,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south, which began in the autumn, has escalated tensions.

Austin said at a press conference in Warsaw that Poland and US are in solidarity with the allies.

"What Putin did not want to see happen was a stronger NATO on his flank. That's what exactly he will see moving forward. Poland and US are in solidarity with the allies. We will continue to work together to overcome any challenge... for peace and stability and any future challenges to come."



Austin said he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken reported to Congress about Washington's intention to sell Poland 250 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks.

"In response to Poland's formal request in July of 2021, Secretary Blinken and I have relayed our intent to Congress to offer Poland the opportunity to acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams main battle tanks," Austin said at the press conference, Sputnik News Agency reported.

The schedule of deliveries of tanks is being discussed, he noted, adding that vehicles are the most modern version of Abrams model. The procurement is aimed at boosting defence capabilities within NATO, the secretary outlined.

On Thursday, the US Embassy in Kiev informed that Russia's shelling of Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukrainian government-controlled territory in Donbas hit a kindergarten, injured two teachers, and knocked out power in the village.

"Russia's shelling of Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukrainian government-controlled territory in Donbas hit a kindergarten, injured two teachers, and knocked out power in the village. The aggressor in Donbas is clear - Russia," tweeted US Embassy in Kiev.

Moscow claims the surge of forces has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation, but has refused to offer any real explanation for the biggest build-up of military might in Europe since the Cold War.

On Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that it had begun withdrawing more tanks and other armoured vehicles from areas near Ukraine's border amid the ongoing tension between Moscow and Kiev. (ANI)

