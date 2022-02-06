'Her legacy will live forever': German Ambassador on Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Berlin [Germany], February 6 (ANI): German Ambassador to India and Bhutan Walter J. Lindner expressed his condolences over the sad demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday and said that her legacy will live forever.

The ambassador shared a line from Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai' and expressed his condolences.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai ...Gar Yaad Rahe #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar Singer & musical genius passes away at the age of 92. A legend, an irreplaceable voice & an institution of music for 7 decades! Very sad news.. her legacy will live forever.. #RIP #latamangeshkarji"



Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of the legendary singer and said that she left a void in our nation that cannot be filled. (ANI)

