Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University in Belfast

Belfast [Ireland], Jan 2 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been appointed the new chancellor of Queen's University here.

Clinton, who has been a regular visitor to Northern Ireland going back to the first visit of President Bill Clinton in 1995, becomes the university's first female chancellor.

She will serve as chancellor for a five-year term, The Irish Times reported after quoting a statement issued by the varsity on Thursday.

The former senator, who failed in her bid to be elected as the 45th president of the United States, holds an honourary doctorate from Queen's.

With her husband, she has been a long-time supporter of the Northern Ireland peace process.

The position of chancellor has been vacant since the death in 2018 of Thomas J Moran, chairman, president, and chief executive of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company.

"It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have a great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," Clinton said.

"The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence," added she.

Chair of the college's governing senate Stephen Preter said that he was delighted that the varsity has appointed the former US First Lady as its new chancellor.

"Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community," he added.

According to the university Clinton as chancellor will play three main roles: a ceremonial one which involves presiding at degree congregations; an ambassadorial role, where the officeholder helps to "open doors" for the university; and finally as an advisor, available to the vice-chancellor and senior management as a "sounding board" and to provide counsel and guidance.

However, the university statement said that there were no immediate plans for Clinton to visit the university.

The next graduation ceremonies where she could preside will be held in the summer. (ANI)



