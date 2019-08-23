The Indian Ambassador to France Vinay Mohan Kwatra speaking to ANI in Paris on Thursday (Photo/ANI)
Hope Modi's visit to France will establish new benchmarks, says Indian envoy

By Sahil Pandey | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:08 IST

Paris [France], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian ambassador to France Vinay Mohan Kwatra said he is hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country and conversation with President Emmanuel Macron will establish new benchmarks.
"It is our expectation and hopes that during this visit and with his conversation with President Macron we would be able to establish new benchmarks. New and substantial agenda of cooperation in which both countries should work in months and years ahead," Kwatra told ANI here.
Expressing optimism in Indo-French relations, Ambassador Kwatra said, "India France strategic partnership is one of the most comprehensive engagements we have in the world. Across pretty much all domains of the cooperation whether it is strategic, defence security trade capital movement of people, technology, innovation, science and technology, research and development."
"You take any aspect of human endeavour then you will find a substantial amount of India- France engagement," he added.
Highlighting the importance of Indo- French relationship, he expressed that the partnership between two counties is not just good for both countries or societies but also important for larger regional and global good.
"Especially in terms of global challenges like climate change, counter-terrorism. In both these areas, India and France work very closely. Some emerging areas like cyber area in the changing international perspective. Our partnership gives shape which is beneficial to both of us and also to the world at large," Indian ambassador Kwatra said.
On August 22-23, Prime Minister Modi will have bilateral meetings in France, including a summit interaction with President Emmanuel Macron and a meeting with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.
On August 25-26, Modi will participate in the G7 Summit meetings as Biarritz Partner at the invitation of President Macron in the sessions on Environment, Climate, Oceans and on Digital Transformation. (ANI)

