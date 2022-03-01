Human Rights Activist condemns ethnic cleansing in Pakistan, says country collapsing

Birmingham [UK], March 1 (ANI): Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, human rights activist and chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party, condemned Pakistan and said that the 'deep state' is collapsing as there is fascism and extremism.

He said that graves in Pakistan are taken out on the basis of caste in Pakistan. In an Interview with Journalist S M Irfan Tahir, he said that there are many incidents of ethnic cleansing in Pakistan and the country is destabilized.

"Traps of Fascism, extremism have clutched us. Democracy solves a lot of problems," he added.



Moreover, he explained that there is a need for free access to the judiciary in the country.

He also slammed the Taliban and said, "It is going on for a very long time. Taliban can not tackle the issues of the Afghan people."

"It is not clear if the peace in Afghanistan will be achieved."

When asked about his perspective on Russia and Ukraine crisis and its effect on the South Asia region, he said, "World is a global village .. the repercussion could be visible." (ANI)

