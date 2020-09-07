Hundreds arrested during protests in Belarus, says Interior Ministry

Minsk [Belarus], September 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Hundreds of people have been detained throughout Belarus for participating in unauthorized protests on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik, adding that the precise number will be available on Monday.

Earlier in the day, opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko organised protests in Minsk and other cities.

"Hundreds of citizens have been arrested across the country for taking part in unauthorized protests. We do not know the final number, we are planning to present it on Monday morning," Chemodanova said.

Meanwhile, Belarusian telecommunication provider A1 announced restoring data transmission services in Minsk to full capacity.

A Sputnik correspondent has reported that law enforcement officers disassembled the roadblock outside of the Independence Palace, the residence of Lukashenko. Pedestrians are now being allowed through.

The Minsk subway has resumed its normal work as well, according to its Telegram channel, as several stations were previously closed during the day amid protests.

The Sunday protests were the latest in the series that started in the aftermath of the August 9 election, which saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.

The opposition insists that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is the real winner. (ANI/Sputnik)

