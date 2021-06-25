Hungary has no place in EU after new law on LGBTQ content: Dutch PM

Brussels [Belgium], June 25 (ANI): Hungary "has no place" in the European Union (EU) after passing a contentious bill banning LGBTQ content in schools, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday, CNN reported.

The law, which is reportedly intended to combat child sex abuse, prohibits sharing content deemed to be promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment with minors.

The move prompted intense criticism from human rights groups and opposition parties. On the day it passed, crowds gathered in Budapest outside the parliament to protest the bill.



The EU had sharply to the new law, threatening to sue Budapest over violations of fundamental human rights if it does not back down immediately.

"For me, Hungary has no place in the EU anymore," Rutte told journalists before attending an EU summit in Brussels.

He added: "But, unfortunately, in the system that we have, I can't do it on my own, but [with] 26 other member states saying: 'you have to leave. This has to happen step by step and, in the meantime, you hope that they will adapt."

Hungarian leader Victor Orban has, however, strongly defended the new legislation, reported CNN.

"It's not about homosexuals, it's about the kids and the parents. I am a fighter for the rights. I am a freedom fighter in the communist regime," Orban said.

On Tuesday, 14 out of 27 EU countries expressed their "deep concern" at the law in a joint declaration initiated by Belgium. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also denounced the bill

Hungary has passed similar legislation before. In December 2020 the country's parliament voted to redefine the concept of "family" in the country's constitution, a move that effectively bars same-sex couples from adopting children. That too was met with outcry from human rights groups.

This comes as Orban faces an election next year. His Fidesz party promotes a Christian-conservative agenda. (ANI)