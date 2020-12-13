Hungary reports 5,047 new COVID-19 cases

Budapest [Hungary], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Hungary on Saturday registered 5,047 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 276,247, according to the government's coronavirus information website.



Over the last 24 hours, 162 people died of COVID-19, raising the death toll to 6,784, while 79,769 people have recovered in total so far, according to the same source.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last week on Facebook that New Year's Eve celebrations will be banned this year and current restrictions will remain until at least Jan. 11, including a curfew and the closing of secondary schools, universities and restaurants. (ANI/Xinhua)

