Hungary to end mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign: PM Viktor Orban

Budapest [Hungary], June 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Hungary will end its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign as it switches to "standby" inoculation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said here on Friday.

"Hungary will switch from mass vaccination to a slower, individual program: some vaccination sites will be maintained, and those who want vaccination will receive it there," he said in his traditional weekly interview given to public radio MR1.

"It is not reasonable to maintain the current vaccination system, which is extremely burdensome for doctors and hospitals alike," he said, calling on yet again the public to take the vaccine in the next few days if they did not want to take part in the next, much slower vaccination program.



Orban warned: "So far it has been the responsibility of the state to make the vaccination program work well, but from now on it is an individual responsibility."

Hungary is the only country in the European Union where there is not a shortage of vaccines. In fact, it has more jabs available than people registering to get inoculated, he said.

Orban said that 54 per cent of the Hungarian population had already received the first vaccine dose and 38 per cent both doses, adding that the country would be able to revaccinate its population in the event of a potential next wave of the pandemic.

The government has no immediate plan regarding the vaccination of children, he said. Currently, teenagers aged 16 and above can get inoculated in Hungary. (ANI/Xinhua)

