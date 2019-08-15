Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo)

I-Day: Russia extends cordial greetings to Pres Kovind, PM Modi, says India enjoys "high authority in international arena"

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 13:16 IST

Moscow [Russia], Aug 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent his cordial congratulations to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the country on 73rd Independence Day.
Putin, in a statement issued by his office, said that India "rightfully takes pride in great achievements in economic, scientific, technological, cultural and other spheres."
"India also enjoys high authority in the international arena," the statement read.
Russian-Indian relations are dynamically developing in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership, the statement read.
"I am convinced that through joint efforts we will further strengthen fruitful bilateral cooperation across all areas as well as constructive interaction in addressing topical issues of regional and international agenda. It fully meets the interests of peoples of our countries and goes in line with the task of ensuring stability and security in Asia and the entire world," the president said.
"With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to all your compatriots - well-being and prosperity," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:26 IST

We need India's support to free Balochistan from Pak, say Baloch...

Berlin [Germany], Aug 15 (ANI): Irrespective of being a province within the territory of Pakistan, people of Balochistan on Thursday expressed their solidarity with Indians on the occasion of the country's 73rd Independence Day and said they need India's support to free their land from the domination

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:44 IST

China paramilitary officers gather near Hong Kong border

Hong Kong, Aug 15 (ANI): As Hong Kong continues to witness anti-government protest, China stationed its paramilitary force just miles away from Hong Kong's border with mainland China, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 06:42 IST

US wishes its friend India on I-Day

Washington [US], Aug 15 (ANI): Wishing India on its 73rd Independence Day, the United States on Thursday said New Delhi and Washington enjoy close ties of friendship which over the time have flourished into a "strategic partnership".

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 05:37 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy over alleged ceasefire violation

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 05:08 IST

Trump suggests 'personal meeting' with Xi over Hong Kong issue

Washington [US], Aug 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested a 'personal meeting' with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the issue of Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 05:08 IST

'I take responsibility' for ethics breach in handling...

Ottawa [Canada], Aug 15 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday took full responsibility for violating the Conflict of Interest Act while handling the corruption case of SNC-Lavakin company.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:43 IST

Syrian Air Force warplane drowned by militants

Damascus [Syria], August 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Militants operating in the Idlib province shot down a Syrian air force plane on Wednesday, Syria's state television reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:43 IST

UNSC likely to hold a session on J-K on August 16

New York [US], Aug 15 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is expected to hold a session to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on August 16, said UNSC President Joanna Wronecka on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:28 IST

2 gunmen leave 4 cops injured in Philadelphia, combat underway

Philadelphia [United States], Aug 15 (ANI): At least four police officers were injured after two gunmen reportedly opened fire at cops in Philadelphia's Nicetown district on Wednesday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:03 IST

Nepal makes mountaineering experience mandatory for aspirants...

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 (ANI): All climbers seeking a permit to scale Mt Everest should have prior high altitude mountaineering experience, said a high-level committee in its report on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:37 IST

Nepal bans absentee liaison officers for fudging attendance

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepal on Wednesday banned Liaison Officers (LOs) who faked their presence during summit window this year at Mt Everest,

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:04 IST

Indian High Commission in Pakistan lit-up ahead of Independence Day

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in Islamabad is all set to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of the country with much fervour, even as Islamabad continues its bitter rhetorics following revocation of Article 370.

Read More
iocl