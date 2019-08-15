I-Day: Russia extends cordial greetings to Pres Kovind, PM Modi, says India enjoys "high authority in international arena"

Moscow [Russia], Aug 15 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent his cordial congratulations to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the country on 73rd Independence Day.

Putin, in a statement issued by his office, said that India "rightfully takes pride in great achievements in economic, scientific, technological, cultural and other spheres."

"India also enjoys high authority in the international arena," the statement read.

Russian-Indian relations are dynamically developing in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership, the statement read.

"I am convinced that through joint efforts we will further strengthen fruitful bilateral cooperation across all areas as well as constructive interaction in addressing topical issues of regional and international agenda. It fully meets the interests of peoples of our countries and goes in line with the task of ensuring stability and security in Asia and the entire world," the president said.

"With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to all your compatriots - well-being and prosperity," he added. (ANI)

