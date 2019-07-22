IAEA chief Yukiya Amano passes away

Vienna [Austria], July 22 (ANI): Vienna [Austria], July 22 (ANI): Yukiya Amano, the chief of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is no more. He was 72.

"The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with the deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano," the IAEA said in a statement released on Monday.

Federica Mogherini, the Vice President of the EU Commission, condoled the loss.

"So saddened by the loss of @iaeaorg DG #Amano A man of extraordinary dedication & professionalism, always at the service of the global community in the most impartial way. I'll never forget the work done together. It has been for me a great pleasure & privilege working with him," she tweeted.

The exact reason behind his demise is unknown. However, the chief had been in poor health since last year, according to Kyodo News.

Amano was the first Asian to be elected to the post in 2009 and was in his third term, which was set to end in 2021.

He was intending to step down from his post, according to the IAEA.

"During the past decade, the Agency delivered concrete results to achieve the objective of "Atoms for Peace and Development", thanks to the support of the Member States and the dedication of Agency staff. I am very proud of our achievements and grateful to Member States and Agency staff," UN' nuclear watchdog stated while quoting Amano. (ANI)

