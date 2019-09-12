Iceland: President Kovind remembers victims of 9/11 attack

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sept 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday remembered the victims of 9/11 terror attack and called on the world community to take steps to stop inhuman forces from destroying the peace and harmony.

"Let me begin by remembering the victims of the 9/11 terror attack in the US. On the occasion, let us once again resolve not to allow these inhuman forces to destroy our peace and harmony," Kovind said during his address at the India-Iceland Business Forum.

The President said that India's growth and Iceland's niche capacities complement each other. The latter could look at sourcing manufactured goods, fruits and vegetables, textiles, chemicals and engineering goods from India, while Indian pharma Industry can offer much to Iceland.

"There is a lot that can happen between India and Iceland in the pharma, healthcare and biotech space. Finance, hospitality and tourism services also present significant opportunities," said Kovind.

"The food industry is another potential area of collaboration. India is the second-largest food producer in the world. We require technology and investment support to process our food and modern logistics chain to market it," he said.

President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Iceland as part of his three-nation tour of Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia. (ANI)

