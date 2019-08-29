Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury P Trutnev in Moscow on Thursday. (Photo Credit: India in Russia Twitter)
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury P Trutnev in Moscow on Thursday. (Photo Credit: India in Russia Twitter)

India and Russia discuss boosting cooperation in energy, metal sectors

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:13 IST

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury P Trutnev here on Thursday and deliberated on enhancing cooperation in energy and metal sectors.
"Indian Minister of Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas, @dpradhanbjp met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev. The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the energy and metals sectors. @MEAIndia," the Indian Embassy in Russia tweeted.
Pradhan termed his meeting with Trutnev as "engaging".
"Engaging discussions with Russian Deputy PM & Presidential Envoy to Far Eastern Federal Districts of Russia, HE Yury P Trutnev in Moscow. We discussed to expand the scope of co-operation between India & Far Eastern Russia , in the energy and steel sectors," he tweeted.
The Union Minister said that talks were held to boost cooperation in the sourcing of metallurgical coal and crude oil from Far Eastern Russia.
"Reiterated that Russia is a valued & important energy partner for India in its objective of transforming into gas-based economy. In our further discussions with HE Trutnev, we also talked about potential Indian investments in oil and gas and steel sectors in Far Eastern Russia," another tweet from Pradhan said.
Both sides also reviewed the progress in these sectors ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the fifth Eastern Economic Forum and the 20th Annual Bilateral Summit.
Pradhan arrived on a two-day visit to Moscow on Thursday. He is leading a business delegation from oil and gas as well as steel sectors. This is his first overseas' visit since he assumed office.
During the stay, Pradhan will meet his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak and will review cooperation in the energy sector. The discussions will focus on further strengthening bilateral energy cooperation, including in oil and gas, steel and coal sectors.
The two ministers will participate in an Energy Dialogue with Russian and Indian oil and gas and steel companies. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:35 IST

India trains officials on EXIM Bank's Line of Credit guidelines in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 29 (ANI): The Indian mission here during a two-day training program provided training to 27 Nepali officials about the Line of Credit (LoC) guidelines and procedures of Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:34 IST

The whole of Pakistan will hold protests tomorrow in solidarity...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that his country will hold protests against "the unilateral steps of India" to abrogate Article 370 and express solidarity with "Kashmiri brethren".

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:16 IST

Nepal, India introduce friendship bus service between Kathmandu...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 29 (ANI): A private transport company in Kathmandu has started from here a deluxe bus service for Siliguri, a town in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:15 IST

Irresponsible talk by Pak leadership intended to create alarming...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India on Thursday condemned the recent statements made by the Pakistani leadership on "internal matters" and said they were intended to create an alarming situation in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:18 IST

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak to start visa process for Sikh pilgrims...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Authorities here have decided to start the process of issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, on September 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:15 IST

Over 1.2 million people sign petition against UK Parliament suspension

London [UK], Aug 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Nearly 1.2 million people have so far signed a petition calling for the UK Parliament "not to be prorogued or dissolved" unless the UK withdrawal from the European Union has been cancelled or its deadline is delayed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:03 IST

Pakistan considering closing airspace for India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said it is considering shutting down its airspace for India as one of the options.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:46 IST

Pakistan 'successfully' tests Ghaznavi ballistic missile

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan has "successfully" carried out a night training launch of 290-km range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, its military said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:27 IST

Russia receives advance payment from India for S-400 missiles: Report

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Russia has received an advance payment for S-400 air defence missile systems from India, Sputnik reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:21 IST

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 28 times in 24 hour, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Aug 29 (ANI): Russia on Thursday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 28 times in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:52 IST

Pak military retains 'dominate influence' during Imran Khan...

Washington [US], Aug 29 (ANI): The Pakistan military, which orchestrated a "soft coup" to oust former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has retained the "dominant influence" over foreign and security policies during Prime Minister Imran Khan's tenure, a US congressional report has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:50 IST

NSA Ajit Doval meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne in New Delhi.

Read More
iocl