India believes Human Rights Council needs to function in "cooperative, non-confrontational manner": Pawankumar Badhe

"India strongly believes that the Council needs to function in a cooperative, objective, non-confrontational and non-politicized manner. It is important that the Council focuses on creating a conducive environment, both at the national and the global levels, under which States are encouraged and enabled to fulfil their human rights obligations," Pawankumar Badhe said, as he put forward India's statement under "General Debate Agenda Item 4: Human rights situations that require the Council's attention at the 52nd Session of the Human Rights Council".

Badhe called it important that the Council focuses on creating a conducive environment, both at the national and global levels. He stressed that it is important to assess the Human Rights Council's achievements, reflect on its shortcomings and deliberate on the ways to strengthen and reform it to achieve the goals that have been set.

Badhe stressed that the Council has been envisaged to give impetus to international cooperation for the realization of the goal of global promotion and protection of human rights for all. However, it has not been successful in achieving this goal in full measure.





Badhe said, "We reiterate our concern at the proliferation of country-specific mandates under this agenda item, focusing selectively at human rights situations in a few countries. The deliberations in the Council under this agenda item have been non-conducive to the realisation of the intended goals of promotion and protection of human rights."



He added, "Enjoyment of human rights by people globally has faced challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism, climate change and lack of sustainable development. While functioning in such a challenging environment, it is unproductive for the discourse within the Council to be politicised and polarised."

He added that India is concerned at the lack of commitment and opportunities for building consensus, with the Council adopting resolutions having the support of less than 50 per cent of its member states.

He said the enhancement of the capacity of states through technical assistance and capacity-building measures, in consultation with and with the consent of the states concerned and the creative use of the UPR mechanism, are the best ways towards improving the human rights situation around the world.

He said India hopes that the Council and its institution will work constructively towards the global goal of promotion and protection of human rights. (ANI)

