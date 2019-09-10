Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), External Affairs Ministry, speaking during the general debate at the UNHRC session in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), External Affairs Ministry, speaking during the general debate at the UNHRC session in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

India calls Pakistan epicentre of terrorism, rejects its false narrative on J-K

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:49 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan's allegations at the UN Human Rights Council and hit back saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy.'
Making the national statement during the general debate at the UNHRC session, Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in External Affairs Ministry, strongly defended the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 and reorganise Jammu and Kashmir, saying that legislative decisions on Jammu and Kashmir were "sovereign" and "entirely internal to India."
She responded to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's claim earlier in the day that India has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into a largest "caged prison on this planet" after the abrogation of Article 370 and that the human rights were being "trampled with impunity" there.
Maintaining that the Indian delegation will separately exercise the right to respond, Singh said the decisions were taken by the Indian Parliament after a full debate that was televised and enjoyed widespread support.
"We wish to reiterate that this sovereign decision like other legislation passed by Parliament is entirely internal to India. No country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India," she said.
She said the Council should call out those who are misusing this platform for malicious political agendas under the garb of human rights.
"Those who are attempting this speak on the human rights of minorities in other countries whilst trampling upon them at will in their own country. They cry victim when they actually are the perpetrators," she said.
Without naming Pakistan, she said one delegation "has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against my country."
"The world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years. This nation conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy," she said.
Singh said terrorism poses a grave challenge to the commitment of the international community to protect the right to life and security of people globally.
"It is extinguishing innocent lives and spreading fear and uncertainty. Those who abet, finance and support terrorism in any form on territory under their control are in truth the worst violators of human rights," she said.
The senior MEA official said that the world, in particular India, has suffered greatly on account of the activities by "practitioners of state-sponsored terrorism" and it is time to collectively take decisive and firm action against terror groups and their abettors who threaten the fundamental human right to life.
"We must speak out. Silence only emboldens terrorists. It also encourages their intimidatory tactics. India appeals to the international community to work together in the fight against terrorism and their sponsors," she said.
Singh said despite challenging circumstances, Jammu and Kashmir's civil administration was ensuring basic services, essential supplies, normal functioning of institutions, mobility and nearly full connectivity.
"Democratic processes have been initiated. Restrictions are being eased continuously. Temporary preventive and precautionary measures were necessitated to ensure safety and security of our citizens in the face of credible threats of cross-border terrorism," she said.
Singh said the legislative measures taken by India within the framework of its Constitution will ensure that "the progressive legislative measures will also be fully applicable to our citizens in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."
"As a result, there will be an end to gender discrimination, including on property rights and local bodies representation and there will be better protection of juvenile rights and laws against domestic violence. The rights to education, information and work will now be applicable. Longstanding discrimination against refugees and underprivileged sections will end," she said
She said India firmly believes in a constructive approach to shape the human rights discourse in the Council. "We need to find practical measures to protect and promote the economic, social and cultural rights of the people globally," she added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:04 IST

China says it opposes any 'unilateral actions' that complicates...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): China on Tuesday said it opposes any 'unilateral actions' which could complicate the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and called upon India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:00 IST

Afghan presidential candidates express concerns over polls,...

Kabul, [Afghanistan] Sept 10 (ANI): Presidential candidate of Afghanistan Shaida Mohammad Abdali on Tuesday called on the National Unity Government (NUG) leaders and country's political elites to hold a 'national meeting' to make a decision on the upcoming election.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:29 IST

31 dead in stampede at shrine in Iraq

Karbala [Iraq], Sept 10 (ANI): At least 31 pilgrims were killed and 100 others sustained injuries in a stampede at a major shrine here on Tuesday, country's Health Ministry said, as cited by Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:24 IST

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warns US against interference in protests

Hong Kong [China], Sep 10 (ANI): Days after thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the US consulate to ask President Donald Trump to "liberate" the city, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday warned the US and other countries against meddling in city's domestic affairs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:17 IST

Over 750 hospitalised due to dengue in 24 hours in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sep 10 (ANI): As many as 753 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:07 IST

Taliban leader Mullah Idress killed in airstrike, 36 other...

Herat/Baghlan [Afgahanistan], Sept 10 (ANI): Taliban leader Mullah Idress and 36 other members of the terrorist outfit were killed in Baghlan and Herat region of war-torn Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:03 IST

Pak has no right to speak on Kashmir at UN: Sindh, Baloch activists

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): Political activists of Sindh and Balochistan on Tuesday called it ironic on part of Pakistan to peddle its false narrative on the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC session in Geneva when minorities in the country have been facing worsening human rights situation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:01 IST

Oil prices drop in Nepal soon after launch of first trans-border pipeline

Kathmandu [Nepal] Sept 10 (ANI): With the launch of the first trans-border pipeline between India and Nepal on Tuesday, the Nepal Oil Corporation cut down the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene by 2 Nepalese Rupee per litre.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:01 IST

WSC holds protests outside UN while Qureshi peddles Pak's false...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was presenting a false narrative on Kashmir at the UNHRC session, a protest was held outside the UN headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday against the dire human rights situation in the Sindh province.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:00 IST

Afghanistan: Taliban takes over Yangi Qala district in Takhar

Yangi Qala (Takhar) [Afghanistan], Sept 10 (ANI): The Yangi Qala district of the northern province of Takhar has been taken over by the Taliban after two days of heavy clashes with the Afghan forces.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:41 IST

India threatened Sri Lankan players to opt out of Pakistan tour:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Pakistan Science and Technology Minister, Fawad Hussain, on Tuesday claimed that Sri Lankan cricket players opted out from the Pak tour after India threatened them that they will be ousted from the Indian Premier League (IPL) if they failed to do so.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 17:39 IST

Pak desperate to create disturbances in India: former UNHRC vice...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Pakistan is desperate for creating disturbances in India to show the world that country's decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has created resentment among people, said former vice president of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Dili

Read More
iocl