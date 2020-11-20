India can count on us after pacts in space and finance: Luxembourg PM

Luxembourg, November 19, (ANI): Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel on Thursday reiterated his support to India and welcomed the agreements in the area of space and finance.

Speaking at the first India-Luxembourg summit via video conferencing, Bettel said, "I welcome the agreements in the area of space and finance. We know that we are stronger when we work together. You can count on us. We have supported and welcomed India's election to UNSC for the term 2021-22."

He further stated, "I would welcome the agreement on the areas of space which has to be signed in the margin of this summit with the successful launch of ISRO and PSLV C49. We have also agreements signed in the area of finance and the stock exchange."

"The relations between both countries is excellent. We have an Indian community growing in Luxembourg by over 60 percent in the recent past," Luxembourg PM said.

Luxembourg PM also extended greetings to PM Modi on Diwali, he said, "I wish you late Diwali, the festival of lights and for the moment we need some lights. We need these lights in these dark moments that we all live together."





"Higher education is something which is very important and we have the university of Luxembourg to grant Indian students scholarships that will help them study here. For the exchange of knowledge, exchange of students is pertinent," Luxembourg PM said while reiterating for exchange of students between both the countries.

"All Luxembourgers are friends of India," he added.

"We have these common goals including International Solar Alliance. All these environmental impacts, where we know that decisions we have to take are not easy but important to grant a good future to the next generation," he further stated.



"Our ambassador Jean Claude Kugener is there since we opened our embassy in New Delhi and he is a former friend of my university, so if he is listening and I just want to say thank you for what he did for the relations between both the countries," Bettel said.

Bettel said, "We know that we are stronger when we work together. You can count also on us."

While concluding the summit Bettel said, "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to have this exchange with you. And this is the first step of both having this bilateral meeting. Now I really hope that we will be able to have one soon without the mask and being able to meet in person." (ANI)

