India displays significance of innovation, creativity for creating balanced intellectual property system

Geneva [Switzerland], Oct 01 (ANI): With an aim to create a dynamic, vibrant and balanced intellectual property (IP) system in Geneva, India on Monday showcased the significant steps taken towards the promotion of innovation and creativity.

Addressing the 59th series of the meetings of the General Assembly of World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), India's Permanent Representative, Rajiv K. Chander, in a statement, said, "India has a well-established legislative, administrative and judicial framework to safeguard Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), which meets its international obligations while utilising the flexibilities provided in the international regime to address its developmental concerns."

Since the adoption of the National IPR Policy in 2016, there has been a considerable reduction in pendency of IP applications and increase in disposal and examination due to large-scale augmentation of manpower in Indian IP offices, Chander added.

He said, "We believe that the World Intellectual Property Organisation, as the principal norm-setting body in the field of Intellectual Property at the global stage, has a much bigger role to play, in spearheading international norm-setting and policy guidelines, and in ensuring effective, balanced and development-oriented implementation of the global IP system. Intellectual Property is at the very root of innovation that enables countries to meet future challenges and allows industries to be differentiated and stand out amidst their peers."

Chander noted that India's cooperation and collaboration with WIPO have intensified in recent years.

India has acceded to five IPR treaties administered by WIPO in the last 12 months. The organisation of major events in India, like the Global Digital Content Market and the PCT Roving Seminars, has helped progressively build on our cooperation with WIPO, the statement said.

In fact, the recent launch of the 2019 report of the Global Innovation Index in New Delhi was a significant step, as it was the first time; the report was being launched in a developing country. India has witnessed a substantial jump of 29 places in the rankings since 2015, and this showcases the importance of innovation in the fastest-growing major economy in the world, it added.

The envoy further noted that India is in the process of expanding the network of Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs) in collaboration with WIPO across the country.

He also said that one of the most important developments in recent years has been the adoption of the WIPO Development Agenda, correlating WIPO's work with the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

"India supports the early finalisation of a balanced treaty for the protection of broadcasting organizations. We believe that this committee will work towards factoring in concerns and interests of all member states on the fundamental issues to teaks the draft text more balanced and acceptable," Chander said.

He added, "In view of the rapidly evolving broadcast industry and the increasing use of the digital medium for broadcasting, India believes that broadcasting should cover all types of broadcast, irrespective of platform or medium, including the internet. The protection under the proposed treaty should not be limited to traditional broadcasters only, but should also include broadcasting over the internet. However, India will continue to support the signal-based transmission approach without ownership rights over content to broadcasters."

India also extended full support to the proposal of the Asia Pacific Group on the composition of the WIPO Coordination Committee. The principle of due regard to equitable geographical distribution, being part of both the Paris and Berne Convention, is extremely essential to maintaining geographical balance in the Coordination Committee, the statement read. (ANI)

