India-EU 15th summit to be held via video conference on July 15

Brussels [Belgium], July 09 (ANI): India and the European Union will hold the 15th summit via video conference on July 15 during which various regional and global issues are likely to be discussed.

The EU will be represented by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Meanwhile, India will be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the European Council announced in a statement. The council said that the summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India Strategic Partnership.

The Council said that the leaders are expected to reiterate their determination to promote effective multilateralism and a rules-based multilateral order, with the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core.

The Leaders will discuss cooperation in security, climate, environment, trade and investment, digital economy and connectivity.

"They will also discuss global and regional issues. As the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders will discuss global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities," the statement read.

"The summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India Strategic Partnership, based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights, aiming at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India," it added.

The Summit was scheduled to happen earlier this year but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi was supposed to visit Brussels to attend the summit in March. (ANI)