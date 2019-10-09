India, France agree to expand scope, complexity of existing regular bilateral joint exercises

Paris [France], Oct 9 (ANI): India and France have agreed to expand the scope and complexity of the existing regular bilateral joint exercises like Shakti, Varuna, and Garuda.

The discussions in this regard were held on Tuesday between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly here during the second India-France Ministerial level Annual Defence Dialogue.

The two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation, which is a key pillar of the India-France Strategic Partnership, and also exchanged views on contemporary regional and international developments of mutual interest, an official statement reads.

"Both sides discussed ways to further deepen defence-related official as well as operational level interactions. Both sides agreed to expand the scope and complexity of the existing regular bilateral joint exercises (SHAKTI, VARUNA and GARUDA)," it added.

The ministers reaffirmed the strong intention of the two sides to further deepen bilateral cooperation on counter-terrorism.

It was also recognised that India-France partnership in the Indian Ocean Region is crucial for preserving and promoting common strategic and security interests.

The meeting was held after Singh attended a ceremony for the handing over of the first of the 36 Rafale aircraft being acquired by India from France. (ANI)

