India, France co-host event on countering terror financing in post-Covid at UN

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India along with France on Friday co-hosted a virtual event focussing on countering financing of terrorism in the post -COVID landscape at the second United Nations Counter-terrorism week.

Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Friday tweeted: "Delighted to co-host with France & UN partners, High-Level event #CTWeek on "Countering Financing of Terrorism in post-Covid landscape" India follows International standards, National Risk Assessment undertaken regularly, Cash couriers major terror financing method."

The envoy said the event focused on "New risks from pandemic e.g fake charities and NPOs, crowd funding, exploiting block chain tech."

He said that India talked about upgrading its Financial Intelligence Network (FINNET).

India had set up its financial intelligence infrastructure in 2004, which serves as notional monitoring and investigation agency for money laundering and terror financing.

India, Tirumurti said has contributed USD one million to the United Nations Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism.

"Hold accountable States financing terrorism, Need to strengthen FATF," Tirumurti said.

Earlier, on June 23, Ambassador of India to United Nations also co-hosted a special event at the United Nations HLDE 2021 on India's efforts to achieve the 2030 agenda.

The event - Accelerating Citizen-Centric Energy Transition - was co-hosted with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) at UN's High-level Dialogue on Energy 2021.

According to a UN statement, countries that hosted the programme along with India included Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Germany, Nigeria, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. (ANI)