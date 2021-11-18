India, France discuss disarmament, non-proliferation agenda relating to nuclear, chemical, biological domains

Paris [France], November 18 (ANI): India and France on Thursday discussed developments on the disarmament and non-proliferation agenda relating to nuclear, chemical, biological domains, as well as outer space security, conventional weapons and export controls.



The discussion took place during a Bilateral Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation in Paris, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and the French side was led by the Head of Strategic, Security and Disarmament Affairs, Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

