India, France pay homage to WWI brave hearts in Paris

Paris [France], Oct 6 (ANI): India and France paid homage to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War. A ceremony was hosted at Villers Guislain Indian War memorial here on Sunday to pay tributes to the brave hearts.

"Today #India and #France paid homage to the Indian Soldiers who fought at WWI and made the supreme sacrifice through a Commemorative Ceremony at Villers Guislain Indian War memorial," the India Mission here tweeted.

During World War 1, over one million Indian troops served overseas, of whom 62,000 died and another 67,000 were wounded. In total at least 74,187 Indian soldiers died during the war.

In World War I the Indian Army fought against the German Empire in German East Africa and on the Western Front.

Field-Marshal Sir Claude Auchinleck, Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from 1942 had asserted that the British "couldn't have come through both wars [World War I and II] if they hadn't had the Indian Army." (ANI)

