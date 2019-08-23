Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint interaction in Chantilly on Thursday
India, France sign agreements on maritime awareness, skill development

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): India and France on Thursday signed an agreement on behalf of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Paris-based National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) for the establishment of a 'joint maritime domain awareness mission' to detect and tackle threats emanating from the sea during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the European country.
Upon his arrival in France on Thursday morning (local time), Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interests.
In the meeting, the two expressed their resolve towards freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.
"Based on a shared commitment to maintaining the freedom of navigation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific zone, maritime security cooperation between France and India is a domain of excellence in their strategic partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
The agreements were signed between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of National Education and Youth, Government of the French Republic for cooperation in skill development and vocational training.
The two sides further welcomed the signing of an agreement between the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and Bezons-based Atos, a French multinational information technology service, aiming at developing the cooperation in the fields of quantum computing, Artificial Intelligence and exascale supercomputing.
They also signed an agreement between National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).
The Prime Minister will also hold meeting with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Friday.
On August 25-26, Modi will participate in the G7 Summit meetings as Biarritz Partner at the invitation of President Macron in the sessions on Environment, Climate, Oceans and on Digital Transformation. (ANI)

India, France express commitment to freedom of navigation in Indo-Pacific

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): France on Thursday backed India getting a permanent seat in the UN Security Council as the two countries expressed their resolve towards freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific and said they were committed towards multilateralism.

New Zealand Speaker babysitting an MP's newborn during debate...

Wellington [New Zealand], Aug 23 (ANI): Social media was flooded with love and praises for New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard after his photo of babysitting lawmaker Tamati Coffey's newborn son in Parliament amid a heated debate over rising fuel prices in the country went viral.

India, France condemn cross-border terrorism, joint statement...

Paris [France], Aug 23 (ANI): India and France on Thursday condemned terrorism in all its manifestations saying it cannot be justified on any grounds whatsoever and called for halting cross-border movements of terror outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba which are b

Kashmir issue between India and Pak, no 3rd party should...

Chantilly [France], Aug 23 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron is of the view that no third party should intervene or incite violence in connection with the Kashmir issue, and it is for India and Pakistan to jointly resolve the matter.

France reaffirms support to India on anti-terror front in...

Chantilly [France], Aug 23 (ANI): France on Thursday reaffirmed its support to India on anti-terror front in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack that killed around 40 security personnel in southern Kashmir on February 14.

Macron upholds bilateral solution on Kashmir during Modi's visit...

Chantilly [France], Aug 23 (ANI): Stating that India and Pakistan will have to find a bilateral solution regarding the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, France President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday asserted that no third party should interfere or incite violence.

Cheque bounce case: Court gives bail to BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally

Ajman (UAE)/New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A local court in Ajman on Thursday granted bail to Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally in connection with the cheque bounce case.

Hope Modi's visit to France will establish new benchmarks, says...

Paris [France], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian ambassador to France Vinay Mohan Kwatra said he is hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country and conversation with President Emmanuel Macron will establish new benchmarks.

US deeply concerned over China's 'interference' in Vietnam's oil...

Washington [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): The United States is deeply concerned that China is "continuing its interference" with Vietnam's longstanding oil and gas activities in Vietnam's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) claim, according to US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

Yokohama city organises Pikachu event in collaboration with Pokemon

Yokohama [Japan], Aug 22 (ANI): The 'Pikachu event' was organised in Yokohama recently. Pikachu is the most popular and beloved cartoon character among children.

Shimizu Corporation introduces cutting edge renewable energy technology

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 22 (ANI): With an increasing interest in renewable energy around the world, Japan is willing to contribute to progressive countries which promote offshore wind power electricity generation.

PM Modi reaches Paris, to hold bilateral meeting with Macron

Paris [France], Aug 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Paris in the first leg of his three-nation visit for bilateral engagement with France.

