India, France sign MoU between leading energy companies for energy transition

Paris [France] October 7 (ANI): French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain has informed that his country has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between NTPC Limited and EDF, one of the leading energy companies.

Taking to Twitter, the Ambassador said that this MoU will bring together France and India's largest power groups to find innovative solutions for the energy transition.

With this, he also said that India and France will "together can boost India's ambitious renewable energy targets" and build "smarter, more efficient reliable grids"

