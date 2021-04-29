India helped world during COVID, now it's time to give back, says German envoy

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Noting that India has helped the world amid the COVID-19 by producing vaccines and medicines, German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner on Wednesday said that now "we just need to give back to our friends".

India, known as the "pharmacy of the world," has provided millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical assistance to countries around the world to help them fight the pandemic.

Lindner's remark comes as several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.

"India has helped the world and us during the COVID times by producing vaccines and medicines, and now we just need to give back to our friends," German Ambassador told ANI in an exclusive interview.

On whether India did the right thing by supplying medicines amid the pandemic, the envoy said, "This is something where India is very strong and they have very good industry of production and good researchers and we are in very close contact with."

German Ambassador expressed his solidarity with India and said his "heart bleeds" on seeing messages or pictures of people looking for hospital beds on social media.

"I feel half Indian and half German. My heart bleeds when I see on social media, messages/pictures of people looking for hospital beds etc. People here are very resilient. We will get through this together, and one day we will again see the beauty of India," the envoy said.

"All the countries, especially friendly countries are stepping up to help India. Germany is stepping up and also the EU," he added.

Germany is ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India in a week, which will provide oxygen for quite a number of people.

"We are ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India. This will provide oxygen for quite a number of people. We are in close contact with MEA, Red Cross, and others to see how to bring it here," the German Ambassador said.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. The country reported over 3.60 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)