India, Nepal ensured free flow of goods across borders during pandemic: MEA

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, during a meeting in Glasgow on Tuesday, noted the excellent cooperation between two countries during the pandemic, particularly through the supply of vaccines, and medical equipment from India to Nepal.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said that this was the first meeting of Prime Minister Modi with Prime Minister Deuba after the telephone conversation between them in July this year when Deuba assumed office as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

"The two leaders noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic particularly through the supply of vaccines, medicines and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as by ensuring the free flow of goods across the borders," the MEA said.

Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including in the context of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the leaders discussed the issue of climate change and COVID-19.

"PM @narendramodi met PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since PM Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen our close bilateral ties. Also discussed climate, COVID-19 & resolved to work together toward post-pandemic recovery," Bagchi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS). (ANI)