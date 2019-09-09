India, Pak to make statements on J-K at UNHRC session tomorrow

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 9 (ANI): India and Pakistan are slated to make statements on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing 42nd UN Human Rights Session on September 10.

A high-level delegation is already in Geneva to hold meetings with groups and representatives of various countries to counter Pakistan's allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir.

The delegation is led by Ajay Bisaria, the India High Commissioner to Pakistan who was sent back after Pakistan unilaterally downgraded ties, and Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East.

The representatives had recently met the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and briefed her about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)