India reduced emission intensity of GDP by 21 pc: Prakash Javadekar

Madrid [Spain], Dec 10 (ANI): India has reduced the emissions intensity of its GDP (emissions per unit of GDP) by 21 per cent and is on the track to achieve the goal of 35 per cent emissions reduction as promised in the Paris summit in 2015, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 25th session of Conference of Parties (COP) under the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change, Javadekar said that the country is 'walking the talk' in its climate change commitments.

"Climate change is real. The world recognised it and adopted a comprehensive agreement in Paris. Let us concentrate on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and not digress. If there is an inconvenient truth in the form of climate change, we are providing a convenient action plan. We are walking the talk," Javadekar said.

"India has reduced the emissions intensity of GDP by 21 per cent and is on track to achieve the goal of 35 per cent emissions reduction as promised in Paris," he added.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government to tackle the challenges of climate change, Javadekar said that the government has provided 80 million LPG gas connections, effectively replacing conventional firewood cooking stoves.

"We have promised the creation of additional carbon sinks of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon equivalent through increasing green cover. In the last five years, our green cover has increased by 15,000 sq.km. We are undertaking special projects like urban forests, school nursery, agroforestry, water and fodder augmentation in the forest area," he said.

Javadekar noted that India has taken up a target for the restoration of 26 million of degraded land by 2030.

"Only 6 countries are on track to meet their NDCs announced in Paris. We are leading the pack. A sustainable lifestyle is a part of the ethos of India," he said. (ANI)

