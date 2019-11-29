Indian diplomat Vimarsh Aryan speaking at UNHRC on Thursday
Indian diplomat Vimarsh Aryan speaking at UNHRC on Thursday

India slams Pak at UNHRC over its 'malicious propaganda' on Ayodhya verdict

ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2019 07:40 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 28 (ANI): India on Thursday lambasted Pakistan over its statement at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case and asked the country to rather work constructively and positively for education and upliftment of its own minorities instead of spewing lies for a self serving malicious propaganda.
Exercising India's right to reply in response to the statement delivered by Pakistan at the 12th session of Forum of Minority Issues, Indian diplomat Vimarsh Aryan noted that the religious, ethnic, sectarian and linguistic minorities in Pakistan have suffered an immense infringement of their fundamental human rights due to the so-called blasphemy laws.
"India is a robust democracy where independent and effective constitutional mechanisms are in place to safeguard interests of all our citizens including religious and linguistic minorities and we strongly reject Pakistan's reference to our judicial decisions," Aryan said.
"It is widely known that in Pakistan, the religious, racial, ethnic, sectarian and linguistic minorities have suffered an immense infringement of their fundamental rights due to the so-called blasphemy laws," he added.
Aryan said that the world does not need lessons on human rights of minorities from a country whose own citizens have never enjoyed true democracy.
"This forum is meant to deliberate upon crucial Human Rights issues of minorities. But instead of adhering of that objective, Pakistan is merely spewing lies of self-serving mendacious propaganda that was evident in its statement which was nothing but a farrago of distortions and misrepresentations," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 07:11 IST

Former South Yorkshire police commander found not guilty in 1989...

Preston [UK], Nov 29 (ANI): Former South Yorkshire police chief superintendent David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the deaths of 96 people in the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:43 IST

Death toll rises to 46 in Albania quake

Tirana [Albania], Nov 29 (Xinhua/ANI): The death toll in this week's powerful earthquake in Albania has climbed to 46, the country's defence ministry said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:43 IST

Mogherini nominates new heads of EU delegations to UN, West Bank

Moscow [Russia], Nov 29 (Sputnik/ANI): Outgoing EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini announced the intention to appoint two new heads of EU delegations, in preparation for the next European Commission, which is set to take office on December 1 after a month's delay.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:29 IST

Boris Johnson skips climate change debate, gets replaced with...

London [UK], Nov 29 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson skipped an important televised election debate on climate change and was replaced with an ice sculpture bearing the logo of the Conservative Party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:45 IST

Death toll rises, 25 more killed in anti-government protests in...

Nasiriyah [Iraq], Nov 29 (ANI): As many as 25 people were killed on Thursday after security personnel fired tear gas and live ammunition in a bid to disperse anti-government protestors here even as protests turned more violent in other parts of the country, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Symposium on India-South Korea partnership begins in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): An international symposium aimed at emphasising the importance of the bilateral relationship between India and South Korea commenced here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

China furious after Trump signs bill backing Hong Kong protestors

Beijing [China], Nov 29 (ANI): An infuriated China on Thursday warned of "firm countermeasures" against the US a day after President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, 2019, aimed at expressing support the pro-democracy demonstrators in the semi-autonomous city.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:45 IST

North Korea: Kim Jong-un 'satisfied' with recent test of...

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 29 (Sputnik/ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the most recent test of a super-large multiple launch rocket system and had expressed his great satisfaction with the results of the launch, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:40 IST

TikTok lifts ban on teen's account over video describing China's...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 29 (ANI): Social media video app TikTok on Thursday revoked its ban on an account belonging to the American teenager who posted a video in which she had chided China over its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:16 IST

Sri Lankan President to hold talks with PM Modi in New Delhi today

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is here on a three-day official visit, will discuss ways of strengthening bilateral ties in key areas with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 03:14 IST

Emergency response personnel working to douse fire at Texas...

Houston [USA], Nov 29 (Xinhua/ANI): Emergency response crews on Thursday remained on site, working to manage the fire caused by explosions at a chemical plant owned by TPC Group in Port Neches, about 150 kilometres east of downtown Houston, in Texas.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 02:48 IST

Toshiba, Kerala govt sign EOI for making lithium-ion batteries...

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 29 (ANI): The Toshiba group on Thursday signed an Expression of Interest (EOI) with the Kerala government for technology transfer and manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Read More
iocl