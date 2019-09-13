Bern [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): India and Switzerland on Friday signed three agreements to enhance cooperation in the fields of climate change, science and technology, and people-to-people ties following delegation-level talks between President Ram Nath Kovind and his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer.
"India and Switzerland signed three agreements on: 1. Technical cooperation on climate change. 2. Science and technology alliance. 3. Renewal of Hindi Chair at University of Lausanne," President of India tweeted.
kovind_tweet.JPG" alt="" />
During the delegation-level talks, the two leaders expressed a strong commitment to strengthening economic and technology ties between India and Switzerland.
Both sides agreed that terrorism poses a grave challenge to humanity. Kovind conveyed that India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism for decades, following which the Swiss side extended its support to strengthen fight against terrorism in all its manifestations. (ANI)
Kovind is currently on a three-nation visit to Iceland, Switzerland, and Slovenia since September 9. He arrived in Switzerland yesterday following the successful completion of his bilateral engagements in Iceland. (ANI)
India, Switzerland sign three agreements during Kovind's visit
ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:36 IST
