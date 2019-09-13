India, Switzerland sign three agreements during Kovind's visit

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): India and Switzerland on Friday signed three agreements to enhance cooperation in the fields of climate change, science and technology, and people-to-people ties following delegation-level talks between President Ram Nath Kovind and his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maurer.

"India and Switzerland signed three agreements on: 1. Technical cooperation on climate change. 2. Science and technology alliance. 3. Renewal of Hindi Chair at University of Lausanne," President of India tweeted.

kovind_tweet.JPG" alt="" />

During the delegation-level talks, the two leaders expressed a strong commitment to strengthening economic and technology ties between India and Switzerland.

Both sides agreed that terrorism poses a grave challenge to humanity. Kovind conveyed that India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism for decades, following which the Swiss side extended its support to strengthen fight against terrorism in all its manifestations. (ANI)

Kovind is currently on a three-nation visit to Iceland, Switzerland, and Slovenia since September 9. He arrived in Switzerland yesterday following the successful completion of his bilateral engagements in Iceland. (ANI)