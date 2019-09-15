Former Portuguese member of the European Parliament (MEP) Paulo Casaca (Photo Credits: Twitter)
Former Portuguese member of the European Parliament (MEP) Paulo Casaca (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India taking coherent actions to counter Pak-sponsored terror: Former EU parliament member

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:12 IST

Brussels [Belgium], Sept 15 (ANI): Terming Pakistan as a propagator of the "most violent form of cross-border terrorism", a former member of European Parliament (MEP) from Portugal lauded India's recent moves to counter the menace perpetrated by the Islamic nation and said the international community will continue to support New Delhi's efforts.
India has been a major victim of terrorism, especially "jihadism", which is plaguing countries in South Asia apart from the Middle East, said Paulo Casaca, Executive Director of the South Asia Democratic Forum who highlighted the various steps taken by India in recent times to counter Pakistan's designs.
Casaca's views appeared in an article titled 'India's new impetus on confronting terrorism' in EP Today, the European Parliament's monthly magazine.
The former MEP said that India's move to implement the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, has been backed by the US State Department, and symbolises New Delhi authority's newly reinforced priority in confronting terrorism.
The Bill allows both central and state governments to designate individuals and organisations as terrorist actors.
"Although driven by non-state actors, terrorism may be promoted by states, and this is exactly what happens in South Asia, where the most violent terrorism is promoted by Pakistan. Pakistan acts in a cross border modality, mostly through Jihadi groups - the country itself openly espouses a sort of national-Islamist ideology - but also through other sort of groups and logics," the writer stated.
On September 5, India announced a programme aimed at combatting fanatic indoctrination under the slogan 'Tell the world, Indian Muslims are not global terrorists'. This initiative is designed to counter and to check indoctrination of prison inmates and prevent mob mobilisation through disinformation spread by social media.
"Indian authorities understood that the first psychological impact intended by jihadism is to establish an affective relation between a small minority of fanatics and the vast majority of moderate Muslims," said Casaca.
"The erroneous reaction from the populations targeted by jihadism, which amalgamates jihadists with Islam, actually serves jihadist's interests, and must, therefore, be combatted," he stated.
Another decision, Casaca said, taken by authorities in a pro-active way is the 'social jihadi ideology'.
Under this ideology, the triple talaq, or instant divorce by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice by a Muslim man to his wife, was criminalised by the Indian Parliament in July this year after facing several legal and political obstacles.
Among all these initiatives taken, the most prominent step taken by India was the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Explaining the move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was done to liberate the region from clutches of terror and integrate it with the rest of the country.
"The political logic of this constitutional reform becomes easier to understand if we consider it in the context of this larger package of measures geared at combatting terrorism. The main concept is that the struggle against terrorism cannot be seen as an issue exclusively for the state's coercive forces to tackle," Casaca underlined.
The former MEP said that more set of actions are needed, which include integration with the world community's fight against terror, opposition of fanning fanatic interpretation of religion and most importantly, the creation of a more inclusive message.
Apart from all these steps to combat terror, Indian authorities are giving out a strong message in terms of the country's economic development, which should include Jammu and Kashmir and address the needs of the marginalised groups, said Casaca.
"The strategy seems coherent and we can only expect that the international community and the European Union will provide the support it needs," the former MEP concluded in his article. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:03 IST

Withdraw Pakistan's GSP plus status: EICC

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The Europe India Chamber of Commerce (EICC) has written a letter to the EU Commissioner for Trade, European Commission, Cecilia Malmstrom, calling to immediately withdraw Generalised System Preferences (GSP) plus status to Pakistan, over the country's continued religi

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:47 IST

Discussed possibility of US-Israel defense treaty with Netanyahu: Trump

Washington D.C. [United States], Sept 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he held phone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:42 IST

26 yellow Vest protesters detained in western France

Moscow [Russia], Sep 14 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 26 people have been detained as a result of the yellow vest protests in the city of Nantes in western France on Saturday, local police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:36 IST

25 people hospitalised during Hong Kong protests

Moscow [Russia], Sep 14 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 25 people were hospitalized during Hong Kong protests on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:18 IST

UK: Indian diaspora holds protest against anti-India propaganda...

Birmingham [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): The Indian diaspora in the UK on Saturday held a protest at the Victorian Square in Birmingham against anti-India propaganda on the Kashmir issue in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:22 IST

Afghan police detain suicide bomber, foil planned attack

Nuristan [Afghanistan], Sep 14 (ANI): Police in Afghanistan's Nuristan province on Saturday detained a suicide bomber who was allegedly planning to stage an attack in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:57 IST

Foreign Secretary Gokhale to visit Iran on Sept 15

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will embark on a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday to attend the 16th Foreign Office Consultations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:58 IST

'West can't solve your problems', says Beijing to Hong Kong protesters

Hong Kong, Sep 14 (ANI): China's ruling Communist Party on Friday said that Hong Kong's youth should "look north" for economic opportunities in mainland China instead of pinning their hopes on western countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:21 IST

President Kovind unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Switzerland

Villeneuve [Switzerland], Sep 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi here in the presence of Mayor and President of Canton Vaud and other dignitaries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:07 IST

Working on presidential elections, peace deal later: Afghan govt

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 14 (ANI): The Afghan government on Saturday said that work on the US-Taliban peace deal will start after the presidential election scheduled for September 28.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:53 IST

Trump confirms killing of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza

Washington DC [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the killing of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden in Afghanistan/Pakistan region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 19:38 IST

Pak continues peddling its nattive; Friends of Kashmir holds...

Brussels [Belgium], Sept 14 (ANI): In yet another attempt by Pakistan to peddle its fabricated narrative on the Kashmir issue, the Friends of Kashmir group in the European Parliament (EP) recently held an event here to discuss the situation in the valley with the Members of the EP.

Read More
iocl