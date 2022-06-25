India, UK launches joint Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme

Kigali [Rwanda], June 25 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of the UK and India have announced the establishment of a joint India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme on Saturday.

"In an increasingly geopolitical world, we must champion the Commonwealth values of democracy and sovereignty. The UK and India are helping to build a modern Commonwealth fit for the 21st century and delivering tangible benefits for its members," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

A joint statement by Truss and External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on the establishment of an India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme was released on the occasion.

"That's why we are working together on a new Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme, which will equip young diplomats with the expertise and training they will need to tackle the global challenges we face," Truss said.



She noted that graduates from the programme will play a crucial role in delivering a rejuvenated Commonwealth united in support of self-determination.

Reflecting their shared commitment to the Commonwealth, Foreign Secretary Truss and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met in Kigali this week and welcomed a successful Commonwealth Heads of Government summit.

Foreign Secretary Truss and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar underlined the value they place on a strong and revitalised Commonwealth family, fit for the 21st century and delivering clear value and tangible benefits for all members.

Both Ministers are pleased to announce that a joint India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme is to be hosted in New Delhi, India. The Academy programme will equip young diplomats from all Commonwealth Member States with expertise and training on global challenges.

They underlined the UK and India's commitment to delivering a truly connected, innovative and transformative future for the Commonwealth family which supports the needs and expectations of all Member States. (ANI)

